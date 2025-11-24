Bellevue police crack down on theft as holiday shopping begins

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The holiday shopping season is officially underway, and retailers throughout western Washington are gearing up for a surge in shoplifting and organized retail theft rings.

In Bellevue, police work closely with retailers to identify, investigate, and arrest shoplifters.

“You hear, from time to time, stores closing down because their losses are so great. We don’t ever want to see that in Bellevue,” Bellevue Police Department (BPD) Captain Shelby Shearer said.

It was the retailers who asked for help. Bellevue police were more than happy to collaborate, and the Stop-The-Lift Retail Theft Prevention campaign was born. Police said theft doesn’t end when the shoplifter leaves the store.

“These are also the same people who are trolling the parking lots to do purse snatchings, to steal from cars. These are the people who will also drive around and steal Amazon Packages,” Shearer said.

Bellevue police nab 161 shoplifters in 2024 retail theft crackdown

Last year, Bellevue officers responded to 244 retail theft calls and arrested 161 people during Stop-The-Lift. They want to send a message to those who might think of shoplifting in Bellevue.

“If you shoplift in Bellevue, we will investigate the crime fairly. We will eventually catch up to you, and we will hold you accountable by putting you in jail,” Shearer said.

Police understand shoplifting intensifies during the holidays, but it can be a problem year-round.

“We’ve actually reduced shoplifting and general thefts by 22% this year. Year-to-date, we have made 630 arrests,” Shearer said.

Whether you’re a retailer or shopper, you’re encouraged to call BPD or 911 with concerns about shoplifting.

