Bellevue police arrest three for alleged $1 million theft from ‘vulnerable’ adult

According to a press release, the Bellevue Police Department arrested three people Monday for taking advantage of an elderly family member and stealing over a million dollars from them.

The department said an “intensive” investigation revealed that the family members of an 88-year-old in the community had given themselves power of attorney shortly after the victim was diagnosed with a medical condition, placing her in an assisted living facility, selling her house nd withdrawing large amounts of money from her personal accounts.

In the press release, the department gave the following timeline for the incident:

Below is a brief timeline of the incident:

May 23, 2024: 88-year-old female victim is diagnosed with a medical condition.

June 14, 2024: Abner Eng was granted power of attorney over the victim. Evun Eng was listed as an alternate.

June 14, 2024: Victim signed documentation transferring ownership of the residence to the youngest suspect.

July 2024: Victim was moved to an assisted living facility.

October 2024: Victim’s residence, now in suspects’ possession, was sold for $917,400. In the same month, the suspects purchased a home in Kent for $ 715,000.

June 2024 – September 2025: Suspects accessed and spent funds numerous times from victim’s bank accounts, totaling $194.965.04.

September 23, 2025: The King County Superior Court granted full guardianship and conservatorship to another distant relative.

April 2026: The victim was moved to a state-funded assisted living facility.

According to the department, the funds taken from the victim were used to purchase a home in Kent, pay for home improvement projects, and other living expenses.

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