Bellevue PD giving away free steering wheel locks Sunday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is giving away free steering wheel locks on Sunday. There was an event scheduled for Saturday but it was canceled.

On Sunday, September 24, the event will be at Factoria Police Substation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The department said the City of Bellevue has seen a 17% increase in vehicle thefts overall in 2023, especially Kia and Hyundai. BPD has gotten 44 stolen Kia reports and 66 stolen Hyundai reports so far this year, around a 340% and 239% increase.

To prevent car theft the BPD recommends:

Have all recall work and software updates performed by an authorized dealer as soon as possible.

Use a steering wheel lock.

Get an alarm system.

Put a tracking device, such as an AirTag, in your car.

BPD said free steering wheel locks will be given on a first-come first-served basis and are available while supplies last. One lock per person.

