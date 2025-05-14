Bellevue native promoted to Rear Admiral by U.S. Navy

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Bellevue man received an incredibly high honor when the U.S. Navy promoted him to Rear Admiral.

The decision came after a “passing-of-the-guard” event occurred when the USS Gerald R. Ford held a change of command aboard the ship at Naval Station Norfolk. Rick Burgess was the captain of the USS Gerald R. Ford until Sunday.

The USS Gerald R. Ford is a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier, the largest in the Navy. It is stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the Navy, Burgess led the Ford through its first deployment. His crew worked with 17 allied nations, flew 10,000 sorties, and earned several top awards.

“Serving as the Captain of the USS Gerald R. Ford and leading the world’s finest Sailors has been the privilege of my lifetime,” Burgess said. “This ship’s extraordinary performance over the last two years is a testament to this talented crew and their ability to effectively employ the most capable, adaptable, and lethal combat platform in the world.”

With Captain David Skarosi taking over the aircraft carrier, Burgess will take over the Navy’s air combat training center in Nevada in addition to being promoted to Rear Admiral. He’ll be in charge of tactics and training for pilots across the fleet.

Awards for the USS Gerald R. Ford under Burgess

The USS Gerald R. Ford earned two Battle “E” Efficiency awards, two Chief of Naval Operations Aviation “S” Safety awards, the 2023 Rear Admiral (Upper Half) James “Jig Dog” Ramage Award alongside Carrier Air Wing 8, and the 2023 Battenberg Cup for best all-around ship in the Fleet while Burgess was commanding officer, according to the Navy.

“Captain Burgess’ leadership of the mission and his crew while serving as Gerald R. Ford’s commanding officer has been truly gratifying,” Lanzilotta said. “He built a culture of success through an extended operational deployment and the diligent preparation for another in quick succession. His commitment to excellence motivated the whole team to constantly learn, improve, and exceed expectations.”

Rear Admiral is a high rank in the Navy, equivalent to Major General in other military branches. It’s a two-star flag officer rank, and in peacetime, it’s the highest permanent rank an officer can hold.

