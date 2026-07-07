Bellevue man accused of killing wife and staging crime scene pleads not guilty

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue man accused of murdering his wife last year has pleaded not guilty.

Avinash Narne appeared in a King County courtroom on Tuesday morning to be arraigned.

Prosecutors allege Narne premeditated the strangulation of his wife and staged the crime scene before police arrived at their Bellevue home.

Narne, who had been free for nearly eight months following the incident, was arrested last Friday after voluntarily meeting with Bellevue detectives and is now being held on $5 million bail at King County Jail.

His trial date is set for August 24.

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