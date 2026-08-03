Bellevue firefighter to compete in rowing world championship

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Bellevue Fire Department announced that one of its own will be competing at the 2026 World Rowing Championships.

According to the department and USRowing, Sam Halbert, a firefighter with the department, will compete alongside rowing stars such as Blake Vogel.

“You better believe our eyes will be peeled to the screen as he races (between emergencies, of course),” the department wrote. “Please join us in congratulating Firefighter Halbert on this huge accomplishment!”

According to the post, the competition will take place August 24-30 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

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