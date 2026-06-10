Bellevue-based logistics company to lay off 230 employees across 5 WA locations

WASHINGTON — A Bellevue-based global logistics company, Expeditors, announced Monday that 230 employees would be laid off across several Washington locations.

The layoffs span five locations, including Bellevue, Federal Way, Lynnwood, Seattle, and Airway Heights, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing.

The WARN notice submitted by Senior Vice President Courtney Hawkins noted that the layoffs are a result of workplace restructuring, which involves the company’s U.S. Global Technology Department.

Breaking down the Bellevue company’s layoffs by location

All 230 employees were notified of the layoffs on Monday, with the first date for separations anticipated to be Aug. 8 and all separations completed by Dec. 31.

A vast majority of the impacted positions included developers, along with team and project managers, and other administrative positions.

Expeditors has been recognized on the Fortune 500 list since 2006, and is a service-based logistics company that generates “highly optimized and customized” supply chain solutions for its clients across a network of more than 335 locations in 100 countries and six continents, according to Expeditors.

The company is currently headquartered in Bellevue at 3545 Factoria Boulevard S.E., where roughly 35 employees were impacted.

The rest of the cuts included roughly 66 positions in Federal Way, 59 in Lynnwood, 68 in Seattle, and two in Airway Heights.

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This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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