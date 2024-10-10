Beleaguered Aurora business owners say they welcome SPD ‘spy cams’

SEATTLE — A couple of gas thieves caused a truck to explode into flames right on Aurora - and it’s far from the first time.

Now a store owner and his neighbors say they need help before the crooks run them out of the Emerald City.

This fire erupted early Sunday morning as thieves were siphoning gas.

Now, the owners of a family business are pinning their hopes on the Seattle City Council and its decision to allow police to install surveillance cameras in three crime hotspots.

KIRO 7 met one of the owners at yesterday’s city council meeting. He was testifying in favor of the surveillance cameras.

That fire exploded at his business, Hansen Bros. Moving and Storage on Aurora Avenue North, early Sunday morning. And his family’s business is far from the only one thieves have been targeting.

“They cut a hole in the fence at the other end there,” said Dave Cullen, Hansen Bros.’ Chief Financial Officer. “I think they hit us twice.”

And that was before surveillance cameras captured more footage at his neighbor’s business early Sunday morning, Handy Andy Rent-A-Tool. Two crooks trying to steal gas, setting off a fiery explosion.

“In the last eight to nine days, I’ve had six trucks stolen,” Handy Andy’s Russ Saunders said. “Not to mention one last month that was stolen and used in an ATM robbery, and they took and burned the truck down to cover the evidence.”

Saunders delivered that message to the Seattle City Council Tuesday afternoon, “I can no longer absorb those costs,” he told the council. “So, I have to put a line item on every contract and charge my customers.”

This, as the council voted for the first time ever to create a program allowing SPD to set up cameras to spy on Aurora Avenue North and two other crime hotspots, something Saunders says he supports.

“I’m hoping that it will give another tool for the police to use,” Saunders said, “To be able to respond quickly to what’s going on here.”

“These two vans you see behind you, they stole the license plates off of them,” said Cullen.

He says he wants to see the cameras, too.

“That’d be great,” Cullen said. “We’d welcome that.”

The owners of both these businesses have considered moving out of Seattle, but they say Aurora Avenue is a great location because of its visibility.

So, for them, those surveillance cameras can’t come here soon enough.

