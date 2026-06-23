Bed Bath & Beyond to reopen in Bellevue in merger with Container Store

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bed Bath & Beyond is returning to Washington — starting in Bellevue.

After closing all its locations during its 2023 bankruptcy, the company is reopening stores through a partnership with The Container Store. The pairing will merge the two brands under one roof, with 22 locations already in the process of being merged to “begin welcoming customers to the new format immediately.”

“The new format is designed to better serve the unique needs of local customers, creating a more connected home shopping experience and strengthening Bed Bath & Beyond’s role as a trusted home destination within the neighborhoods it serves,” Bed Bath & Beyond stated.

One of the 22 planned locations will open inside the Bellevue Container Store, located on Bellevue Way N.E.

“Our customers don’t think about their homes in categories,” Marcus Lemonis, the executive chairman and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in a prepared statement. “For decades, customers have had to visit multiple retailers, websites, and service providers to complete a single home project. One company for bedding, another for storage, another for closets, another for installation. That model no longer works. We believe the future belongs to businesses that solve complete customer problems. By bringing Bed Bath & Beyond and The Container Store together, we’re creating a destination where customers can buy products, organize their spaces, design custom solutions, and access services all under one roof.”

The company expects additional Bed Bath & Beyond + The Container Store locations to open in phases over the coming several weeks as it continues its nationwide rollout.

The other locations where the brands will be merged are in Century City and Costa Mesa, Calif.; Park Meadows, Colo.; Miami, Fla.; Atlanta, Ga.; Chicago, Northbrook, and Oak Brook, Ill.; Chestnut Hill and Natick, Mass.; Minneapolis, Minn.; New York and Westbury, N.Y.; Paramus, N.J.; Charlotte, N.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Portland, Ore.; Nashville, Tenn.; Austin and Houston, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

“This isn’t a retail experiment. It’s the beginning of a completely new model for home retail,” Amy Sullivan, the president of Bed Bath & Beyond, said. “We’re bringing together two brands customers already know and trust and making them even stronger together. The same organization expertise customers have always loved from The Container Store now sits alongside the breadth, value, and inspiration of Bed Bath & Beyond.”

The home goods chain also announced a future Tukwila location at Southcenter Mall, but no timeline has been set.

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