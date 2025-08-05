Bear Gulch Fire nears 5,000 acres

HOODSPORT, Wash. — Firefighters are working hard to get the Bear Gulch Fire under control.

It’s burning near Lake Cushman in the Olympic National Forest.

The fire is just shy of 5,000 acres and is at 3% containment.

It started on July 6.

No homes or buildings have burned.

Crews are using strategically placed sprinklers to protect private cabins, administrative facilities, bridges, the Staircase Campground, and other items.

Firefighters continue to patrol and secure structures in the Copper Creek drainage during day and night operations.

Lake Cushman is closed while firefighters use it to help put out the flames.

All campfires are banned in Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park. All outdoor burning is banned in Mason County.

There are many road, trail, and campground closures in the southeast portion of the Forest. You can see them here.

Areas near Dry Creek Trail are in a Level 3 “GO” evacuation. This includes the Staircase Campground and areas across the causeway on the north side of Lake Cushman. The area south of Dry Creek has a Level 2 “BE SET” evacuation notice

