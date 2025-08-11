Bear Gulch Fire burns over 5,500 acres

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Bear Gulch Fire burning near Lake Cushman has grown to 5,652 acres.

It’s only 3% contained.

The fire has been burning for over a month now – it started on July 6.

Almost 700 personnel are working to get it under control, but it’s burning in steep terrain.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 “GO” evacuation for the Staircase Campground and areas across the causeway on the north side of Lake Cushman.

The south half of Lake Cushman reopened for public use on August 7. This includes the Park at Lake Skokomish. The north half remains closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire crews say it was started by humans.

So far, the fire hasn’t destroyed any buildings.

