Bank robbery suspects lead police on chase, crash on I-90 near Mercer Island

By KIRO 7 News Staff

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A chase involving bank robbery suspects briefly blocked westbound I-90 between Mercer Island and Bellevue Friday.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, “this was the end of a pursuit.” WSP assisted Snoqualmie police with the chase.

Johnson says they arrested two suspects.

The left lanes were originally blocked after the chase. As of 4:12 p.m., all lanes have reopened.

