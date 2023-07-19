Bainbridge Police seeking help after boy seriously hurt in bike crash

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Bainbridge Island Police are asking for information after a boy was hurt in a serious bicycle crash.

On Tuesday, police were dispatched to a bicycle crash on Baker Hill Road just before 2 p.m.

The 15-year-old boy riding the bike was airlifted with major injuries to Harborview Medical Center.

The name of the boy has not been released as the crash is still under investigation. Police are searching for two vehicles that were seen in the area around the same time as the crash.

If you have information about the crash you’re asked to call the Bainbridge Island Department at 206-842-5211 or 911 and ask to speak with an officer.





