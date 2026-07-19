Bacteria closes several beaches across Puget Sound area

RENTON, Wash. — If the sunny, summer weather has you longing for a dip in the water, be aware that several Puget Sound area beaches are closed to swimming.

King County Health Department says the beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria in water, likely caused by fecal matter from people, pets, or wildlife.

Gene Coulon Memorial Beach was one of those beaches, despite the crowds that filled its shores Saturday afternoon, playing games, enjoying picnics, and enjoying time with friends.

Despite the volume of visitors, KIRO 7 crews observed that few people were in the water, and they promptly got out when they were alerted to signs near the water’s edge stating the beach was closed to swimming.

Antonio Culberson said he hadn’t planned to swim, but noted, “It’s disappointing for the kids and the people who want to be in the water, because it’s a nice day.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exposure high levles of the bacteria in the water can cause nausea, diarrhea, and rashes.

High bacteria levels have also prompted closures at Houghton Beach in Kirkland, Mount Baker in Seattle, and Salt Creek near Port Angeles.

In addition, two area beaches are closed due to toxic algae: Lake Marcel near Carnation and Palmer Lake in Pierce County.

The CDC says toxic algae can cause stomach problems, rashes, neurological symptoms, and potentially organ damage.

Whether it’s toxic algae or high bacteria levels, many see the beach closures as a necessary precaution,

“There’s definitely a reason for it,” said Shawngerica Terry, pointing to one of the closure signs. “It clearly says that kids can get sick and stuff like that. And you don’t want your kids to get sick.”

County health departments say they continually test water for contamination and reopen beaches when it’s safe to do so.

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