Baby on board: Thurston deputy discovers crash victim mid-birth

A Thurston County sheriff’s deputy responding to a two-car crash early Saturday morning found more than just vehicle damage — one of the passengers was in active labor, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy came upon the crash shortly after it happened and discovered that a woman in one of the cars was giving birth at the scene.

Olympia police officers and medical personnel responded quickly and helped transport the parents to a hospital.

No serious injuries were reported from the crash, officials said.

The sheriff’s office did not release additional details about the people involved or the condition of the newborn, but confirmed the situation was safely handled.

