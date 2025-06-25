Authorities shift part of Travis Decker manhunt to recovery effort

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Update: The U.S. Marshals have released new photos from their search for Travis Decker—the father at the center of a 25-day manhunt in the mountains of Central Washington—highlighting the rugged terrain and harsh conditions that tactical teams have been contending with.

Photos of U.S. Marshals during a “unified pursuit” in tracking down Travis Decker. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals) (Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals)

For the first time since the manhunt for Travis Decker began more than three weeks ago, investigators are acknowledging the possibility that the father accused of killing his young daughters, Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia, may have died in the wilderness, and they are now modifying part of their search into a recovery effort.

In a statement, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said his deputies have tracked dozens of tips and reports of possible sightings of Travis Decker, and there is still no definitive evidence he is alive.

“Deputies have maintained extra patrols in the areas in and around the Teanaway Valley, Blewett Pass, Liberty, and Lauderdale. Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team members have spent days and nights in remote terrain, working with K9 resources and experienced trackers to identify and follow any credible lead to Decker’s location,” Myers said. “At this time, there is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area. Seemingly strong early leads gave way to less convincing proofs over the last two weeks of searching.”

Former FBI agent who hunted Eric Rudolph speaks on Travis Decker case

Last week, KIRO Newsradio spoke with Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider, a former FBI Special Agent who once hunted Centennial Olympic Park Bomber Eric Rudolph. Crider said he gave investigators, including Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, advice based on what he learned during the Rudolph case.

“The main thing, when I talk to the sheriff up there, is you can do all the profiling you can do all the research you want,” Crider said. “When the trail goes cold and you’ve exhausted every lead that you can and turned over every stone that you can think of, at this point it’s just remaining vigilant…and getting the word out so that every citizen is a pair of eyes for you out there.”

Rudolph was listed as one of the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives for five years, until he was captured in 2003. He was convicted of a series of bombings between 1996 and 1998, including the Olympic Park Bombings in 1996 and two abortion clinic bombings. His attacks resulted in two people killed and more than 100 others injured. However, Crider said Rudolph had a lot of people who sympathized with and supported Rudolph, who acted on strong political and religious beliefs and also targeted two abortion clinics.

“He also had individuals that were aiding him in his attempt to elude law enforcement. I don’t think that’s the case here. I don’t think that this individual is going to get any sympathy from the public based on what he did,” Crider said.

Authorities have scoured hundreds of square miles across mountainous terrain, lakes, and rivers near Leavenworth and the Enchantments, a popular rugged area of tall peaks and picturesque alpine lakes. While the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it has handed over all active search operations to federal agencies, local deputies and prosecutors remain in charge of the criminal investigation.

Search for Travis Decker ramps up in Kittitas County

Last week, the search for Travis Decker ramped up in Kittitas County and included a government helicopter search in the foothills of the Teanaway Valley, about five miles East of Cle Elum. Entering week number four, investigators hoped Travis Decker might resurface to collect food or other supplies and make a mistake in the process that would lead to his arrest.

Kittitas deputies also have experience managing high-profile fugitive cases, including the 21-day search for Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez, the 2020 murder suspect who hid in the woods of Kittitas County, who survived by breaking into cabins and stealing food from campsites.

Myers said they will still continue to search for Travis Decker as they consider the growing possibility, he is dead.

“The KCSO deputies and detectives who’ve been at this search for three weeks want nothing more than to bring Travis Decker to justice,” he shared. “We still believe public awareness and help is our best tool—whether it comes from a cabin owner who finds something out of place, a hiker in the Enchantments who discovers evidence our searches missed, or anyone else.”

Memorial held for Decker children

Friday, hundreds of friends, family, and community members held a public memorial for Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia at Rocky Reach Park just North of Wenatchee. Many people wore purple, pink, and green, which were the girls’ favorite colors, while their mother, Whitney Decker, spoke publicly for the first time since their murders.

“You all look beautiful, and I know that Evelyn would have loved to ‘ooo’ and ‘awe’ over all of your outfits,” she said. “She would have been amazed by all the color out there and just thought you all looked fantastic.”

Whitney Decker also showed gratitude for the overwhelming support.

“Thank you, everyone, for being here tonight and the outpouring of love that you have shown me and my family over the past few weeks,” she said. “I truly hope that the legacy of the girls’ lives in everyone’s hearts forever—they were incredible.”

