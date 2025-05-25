Authorities say man had enough fentanyl to kill everyone in King County

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Beacon Hill man was busted with enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of King County, prosecutors said.

Jose Perez-Baldovino, 35, was the subject of an investigation dating back to 2023.

Casey McNerthney, Director of Communications at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said Perez-Baldovino had 63 pounds of suspected fentanyl when he was arrested last month.

“That would be enough to kill every resident in King County,” McNerthney said. “That has the potential to really affect communities—not only kill people, but really change the way people perceive a community when you have that volume of drugs in King County.”

McNerthney said Perez-Baldovino also had cocaine, meth, and heroin when he was busted.

He is now facing multiple drug charges and is expected to be arraigned next month.

