Aurora Avenue motel declared a ‘chronic nuisance property’

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

After a series of violent crimes, drug dealing, and human trafficking activity, Seattle Police (SPD) Chief Shon Barnes declared an Aurora Avenue North motel a chronic nuisance property.

Last week, the city sent the chronic nuisance declaration letter to Madilyn Investments, owner of the Oaktree Motel located at 8900 Aurora Avenue North, according to a post Tuesday on the Seattle Police Department’s blotter.

The owner is required to respond within seven days and reach an agreement with the city to address the public safety hazards, according to the post.

“Time’s up for irresponsible owners who turn a blind eye to criminal activity and human suffering,” Barnes said. “For much of the past year, this motel owner has ignored requests to improve public safety at the Oaktree, putting the lives of employees, residents, visitors, passersby, and vulnerable populations in danger. By filing this chronic nuisance order, we can improve public safety along the Aurora North corridor.”

SPD said it has responded to the 39-room motel 43 times so far this year. Officers arrested a convicted human trafficker there two weeks ago.

“The suspect stated that the girlfriend is the manager of the motel,” according to the post. “Following the arrest, both the manager and the owner of the motel refused to cooperate with police.”

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison backed the decision.

“I thoroughly support Chief Barnes and his decision to declare this a chronic nuisance property,” Davison said. “I think it’s crucial that we use every available strategy to stop the illegal drug activity, the use of weapons, and – most urgently – prostitution and human trafficking.”

Police told owner to deal with safety issues earlier this year

In February, police told the owner to begin addressing the safety issues at the Oaktree Motel.

For a while, the number of 911 calls for the motel declined, but activity began increasing again in June. That prompted Barnes to file the order, the post said.

“The Oaktree Motel came under scrutiny as part of the department’s wider, ongoing effort to dismantle human trafficking and drug networks operating along Aurora Avenue North. Approximately 12 aging motels line Aurora Avenue North between 85th and 145th streets, a stretch nationally known as Seattle’s hub for prostitution,” according to the blotter post. “In recent years, YouTube videos depicting sex workers and modern-day slaves courting customers and walking along Aurora Avenue North have increased global attention and publicity for the area. These videos sometimes attract millions of views, serving to intentionally or unintentionally promote the sex trade district.”

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to Madilyn Investments for comment.

Over the past five years, the city has declared three other motels chronic nuisance properties. A commercial real estate developer recently purchased one of them.

The National Human Trafficking Resource Center’s 24-hour hotline is 1 (888) 737-7888.

It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages, according to SPD.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group