Auburn’s Emerald Downs holds first-ever ‘Grandparents race’ on horse track

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn’s Emerald Downs hosted its very first “Grandparents race.” And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Grandmas and grandpas took off on the horse track and raced to the finish line as part of the first Grandparents Weekend.

Sunday’s 40-yard foot race saw over 20 elderly participants, according to USA Today. The winner was Steve Butler from Everett.

During the weekend, grandparents were given free admission, prize drawings, and two stakes races.

We hosted our very first Grandparents race on our very first Grandparents Weekend.



Most likely the first time a sporting event celebrated Grandparents.



And now a video of the short race for Grandparents.



Racing next Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Fireworks Spectacular). pic.twitter.com/AajdRl6gSq — Emerald Downs (@EmeraldDowns) June 26, 2023





