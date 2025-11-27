Auburn man told 911 he killed his wife, police say; three children found unharmed in home

A man who called 911 on Sunday morning saying he had killed his wife was arrested at their Auburn home, according to Auburn Police.

Officers arrived after the husband phoned emergency dispatchers and reported what had happened.

Police say they took the suspect, 37-year-old Sayed Nazir Sadat, into custody without incident.

He later admitted to killing his wife by strangulation, according to the department.

The victim was identified by the King County Medical Examiner as 43-year-old Geety Sadat.

Investigators said she died from asphyxiation caused by manual strangulation.

Police also noted there had been no previous calls to the family’s address.

Three children — ages 6, 9 and 11 — were inside the home at the time.

Authorities believe the kids did not witness the killing, and none of them were hurt.

They have since been placed in protective custody.

Sadat is being held at the King County Jail on $3 million bail as the investigation continues.

