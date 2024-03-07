Attention Eastsiders: Burgermaster to take over the former Triple XXX Rootbeer Drive-In in Issaquah

The drive-up known for its Burgermaster, Double Baconmaster, and the indulgent chocolate banana milkshake is coming to Issaquah just off I-90.

The self-described drive-up burger joint, Burgermaster, is taking over the former Triple XXX Rootbeer Drive-In along NW Gilman Boulevard.

The popular drive-in with the “flippin’ good food” released an Instagram post with the announcement.

No details of when the new location will open, promising only to “get ready to join us as we bring our iconic Burgermaster drive-in experience to this legendary location.”

Triple XXX Rootbeer closed last Nov. 29 after 93 years in Issaquah

