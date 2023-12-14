ATS: Visit Downtown Bellevue Ice Rink for ‘better way to celebrate the holidays’

BELLEVUE, Wash. — With the temps dropping and holiday lights everywhere, it’s hard not to want to do something festive this time of year. If you don’t want to travel far, head to the Eastside for the Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink!

“Just so much fun here bringing the family down, obviously appropriate for all ages and there’s just no better way to celebrate the holidays than skating on real ice, and if the weather is bad you got a roof over your head,” President/CEO Bellevue Downtown Association, Patrick Bannon said.

It’s the 26th year the rink has been open, and last year it welcomed over 40,000 skaters.

“Once you check in you’re able to get skates, if you don’t have your own, rentals are part of the admission price. Put on your skates come out and go at your own speed,” Bannon said.

Bannon has been ice skating since he was 4 years old and is a pro, but if you’re a beginner and a little unsure of hitting the ice, no worries! There are skate helpers, and the ice rink even offers free lessons!

“If you’re looking for an opportunity to combine shopping and other holiday events, downtown Bellevue is the place to do it. So many other events are happening including the ice rink so you can make a full afternoon or full day skating on real ice.”

You have until Jan. 15 to enjoy the ice at Bellevue Downtown Park. For tickets, you can head to this link.

