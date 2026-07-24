ATS: Celebrate Bellevue Arts Fair Weekend

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Arts Fair Weekend is making its second return next weekend, showcasing more than 350 artists from around the country, and is expected to attract 150,000 attendees.

The Bellevue Arts Fair has been around since 1947, but this is the second year in partnership with the Bellevue Downtown Association, which has had its own downtown Arts Market, for this huge weekend event.

“It always happens the same weekend, so we decided to join forces last year to sort of say we’re not going to have two different events, but really one weekend celebration to try to really encourage all of Bellevue and all of the East Side to come out and participate together,” Bellevue Arts Museum CEO Cassandra Johnston said.

The fair will celebrate art and give artists a chance to exhibit and sell their creations. It will feature a wide range of artistic mediums, including ceramics, painting, and glassblowing.

The event shuts down Northeast 6th Street and takes place throughout several streets. Aside from the artists’ booths, there will be activations inside the mall and center court, as well as live performances and food trucks!

“Last year, we think over $2 million was generated for the artists themselves,” Johnston said. “It’s a huge event, and we have people return all the time, and it’s one of their favorite and sort of most successful events for them.”

A new exhibit titled “Living Traditions” will be part of this year’s fair. Johnston explained that it’s a way to celebrate different artists and cultural groups, and then during the fair, people can interact with that element.

“We will have printmaking and ceramics from Japanese traditions. And there will be Tanabata, which is the Star Festival,” Johnston said. “Families can make those and do those as well. So both a way to learn and participate.”

The Bellevue Arts Fair will run from July 24-26. More information can be found here.

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