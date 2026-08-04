Suspected arsonist arrested in connection with Spokane fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect for arson in connection with the Old Trails Fire, part of the Spokane Area Complex Fires that have claimed more than 700 homes and forced thousands to evacuate.

37-year-old Aaron F. Farinacci was arrested at an address along W. Elliott Drive in Spokane on Monday evening.

He had his first appearance in court on Tuesday. The judge kept his bail at $1 million. He will be back in court on August 6.

The Old Trails Fire, part of the Spokane Complex Fires that have claimed more than 700 homes, was first reported on August 1.

Over 67,000 Spokane-area residents have been evacuated since the fires began.

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