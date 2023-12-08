Arrest made in Burien burglary that cost school robotics team $5K in equipment

BURIEN, Wash. — Detectives have made a break in the case of thieves caught on surveillance breaking into an old elementary school in Burien and stealing $5,000 worth of equipment from a Highline School District robotics team.

Teachers who coach the Tekerz Robotics team called 911 last week, saying they could see a live feed of thieves breaking into the old Beverly Park Elementary School.

Young students had been working countless hours putting together working robots for competition.

Now, King County Sheriff’s Office detectives tell us a stolen car was found outside the school and a 27-year-old man was arrested for investigation of commercial burglary.

The good news? The community raised the money to replace the equipment the team lost, but students still lost valuable prep time.

“But I’d say it’s a major setback and you know, I’m not super happy about that happening,” team co-captain Ambrose said last week.

In this case, live surveillance technology helped.

Volunteers are expanding the workspace at the old Beverly Park Elementary School into a full-fledged regional robotics and STEM center that will benefit other Highline students as well.





©2023 Cox Media Group