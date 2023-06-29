Around the Sound: Zoo Tunes concert series kicks off

SEATTLE — Zoo Tunes kicked off this week, and every night Woodland Park Zoo hosts a concert, an entire field will be filled with 4,000 people.

“We have 12 shows all sold out, incredible artists, favorites like Indigo Girls, some new artists like Japanese Breakfast, as well as Tegan And Sara — we’re very excited,” Toni Godwin Sells, Senior Director of Business Operations and Strategy at Woodland Park Zoo, said.

The zoo is encouraging everyone to make themselves at home! You can bring blankets, chairs, as well as food and drinks, but if you don’t feel like packing dinner, they’ll also have food trucks available.

“Honestly, it’s about families being able to come to an affordable event in the city. You can bring your children; it’s fun, kids can frolic, and parents can sit and visit,” Godwin Sells said.

Zoo Tunes runs through August 23 with 12 sold-out shows! The best part about it? You’re helping fund the zoo’s wildlife conservation!

“This is a 100% direct fundraiser for our zoo, so while we say we’re sold out, we’re excited for these artists, this is a way everybody can contribute to the zoo. When you see concerts you’re truly saving animals and it’s a direct link to everything we do and there’s a dynamic, incredible, wide variety of staff that work on this effort and we’re just very proud.”

If you’re one of the lucky ones to snag a ticket to Zoo Tunes, enjoy the show, animals, and atmosphere while helping fund new exhibits in the future!

