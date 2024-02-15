Around the Sound: Urban Whey artistic charcuterie in Mill Creek

Didn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day this week because it fell in the middle of the week?

If you’re looking for a date night idea for this weekend, Urban Whey in Mill Creek has you covered.

”You can do so much with artistic pieces of fruits, salami, and fruits and veggies, and you got to incorporate the heart-shaped macarons, the chocolates, so all over you just look at it and you just think Valentine’s Day,” Urban Whey co-owner Dawn Gardner said.

Urban Whey offers heart-shaped platters filled with delicious sweet and savory items. Their Valentine’s Charcuterie class has been a hit all month long.

”People can pre-order their heart platters, we’ve done classes we share and partner with Dani K cookies. To be able to bring a class to put together a Valentine’s Day charcuterie board and also to decorate cookies, so you got dinner and dessert and it’s so much fun to see the customers come in and make a salami rose, or something they’ve never done before and then have a takeaway,” co-owner Cristin Avlonitis said.

You have until Feb. 18 to pre-order and pick up your charcuterie platter, but if you’re feeling creative, you can tackle it yourself at home.

”It’s something they can make together, I think assuming you have champagne, wine, you just go buy cheese, salami, it goes with the wine, everything goes together and has that romantic feel,” co-owner Erica Patterson said.

The next time you head to the store, think twice before grabbing flowers and chocolate and head to the meat and cheese aisle instead.

You’ll be sure to impress your charcutie with charcuterie!

