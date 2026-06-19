Around the Sound: Touring dairy farms with ‘Whatcom this Whey’

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — If you are looking for something to do in Whatcom County this weekend, you can ‘make your whey’ over to the fifth annual Whatcom this Whey event!

The public is invited to tour dairy farms and creameries across the county, with wagon tours, walking tours, dairy product samples, and more. This open house offers an opportunity for folks to learn where their food comes from and how it’s made.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Held every June for National Dairy Month, the event sees various local dairy farms and creameries open their doors to visitors. This year marks Steensma Creamery’s fifth time participating in the initiative, which aims to provide transparency into how food is produced.

Dairy farmer John Steensma reflected on the changing landscape of dairy farming in the region.

“When I came back from college, there were about 800 dairies in the county, and today there are probably between 40 and 45,” Steensma said. He added, “So most of them have gone away. We consider ourselves survivors.”

Visitors to Steensma Creamery can experience several activities during the event. Kate Steensma, a fourth-generation dairy farmer at Steensma Creamery, highlighted some of their offerings.

“Besides the fact that we do rotational grazing, we have two salmon-bearing streams that flow through our farm here, and we’re actually in the process of expanding our riparian zone along one of those streams,” Kate said. “If you come and visit our farm, you can take a ride on the hay wagon and go out and see our wildlife habitat that’s about to go into a conservation easement. ”

Steensma Creamery also incorporates modern technology, using robots to milk its cows. After seeing the operations, visitors can sample dairy products made at the creamery, including Skyr yogurt. At the end of the month, the Steensma farm will be certified organic.

Kate stressed the importance of public engagement in understanding food sources.

“A lot of the people don’t know exactly where their food comes from and want to know where it comes from, so we feel that it’s really important to be transparent about how we’re growing your food,” Kate said. She views the event as “an exciting time to come and see dairy farms, how different dairies operate.”

For more information about the event and to check out a map of each location participating, click here.

©2026 Cox Media Group