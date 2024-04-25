Around the Sound: Immerse yourself in Viking culture at the Spring Mead Festival

SEATTLE — If you’re not a beer drinker, you may be asking—what is mead? Well, it’s a unique class of alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey, water and yeast. And it played a significant role in Viking culture. That makes Ballard’s Skål Beer Hall the perfect setting for the Spring Mead Festival!

“We want them to feel like they’re walking into an old school Viking hall, so the idea is you get your mug of beer or mead, and you grab a table and enjoy talking to friends, hanging out, just having a good time,” Skål Beer Hal General Manager Cody White said.

The mead festival coming up this Sunday, April 28, is all about highlighting local meaderies.

“We realize there’s local beer festivals, there’s cider festivals, there’s wine festivals, there’s nothing for mead, and so we decided we want to create something for a lot of local meaderies around here and showcase their products, so people are more familiar with them,” White said.

There are tons of flavors of mead. At the festival, you’ll see eight different meaderies featuring two different styles of mead. With so many choices, you’ll be sure to find a flavor that will be your next go-to. Head to the festival this Sunday to enjoy drinks, Scandinavian snacks, and immerse yourself into Viking culture.

“We are the only place that’s doing any kind of mead festival, and so come check it out, it’s the only place you’re going to find it, you’re going to have a lot of fun, and drink some tasty drinks,” White said.

You can find tickets to the festival at this link.

