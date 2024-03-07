Around the Sound: Enjoy springtime vibes at the Juice Dust Pop-Up Market

SEATTLE — It’s never too early to celebrate the arrival of spring. We’re just a few weeks away, and one local brewery can’t wait. Elysian Fields is a popular brewery right across from Lumen Field, and this Saturday, Mar. 9, from noon to 8 p.m., they’re turning into a tropical oasis with their Juice Dust Pop-Up Market!

“Embodying springtime vibes, we’re going to open up the doors, all these vendors selling different foods, it’s a celebration of food, really. We’re going to deck this place out with flowers, citrus, and “hoptails” made with Juice Dust to celebrate the seasonality of the oranges and citrus,” Elysian Events Manager, Keavy Landreth, said.

The popup market’s goal is to highlight and celebrate the launch of Elysian’s new beer, Juice Dust. You’ll see it everywhere, even in food.

“We’re having a Caribbean food vendor, The Jerk shack, they’re making a jerk chicken dish and marinating it in Juice Dust beer. We’re also having Melton’s BBQ and he’s bringing a pulled pork sandwich, he’s also using Juice Dust. We’ll have Hawaiian doughnuts, and we’re also having Nepalese dumplings, and they’re bringing fried cheese balls, the batter will be made with Juice Dust,” said Landreth.

The Juice Dust Pop-Up Market — at 542 1st Avenue South in Seattle — is open to all ages. There will be face-painting and coloring books for the kids, tattoos for adults, a photo booth, and a DJ!

Head to Elysian Fields and bring the whole family this weekend. Welcome springtime by having a good time!

