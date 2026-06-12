Around the Sound: Boeing’s Future of Flight attraction opens in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Boeing Future of Flight attraction in Mukilteo offers visitors an opportunity to explore Boeing’s story and serves as a gateway to the Boeing Everett factory, which is considered the world’s largest factory.

The facility provides a look inside the aerospace giant’s operations, inviting guests to experience all it has to offer firsthand.

More than just an aviation museum, the Boeing Future of Flight focuses on the past, present, and future of aviation. The center includes a 28,000-square-foot gallery featuring immersive experiences, programs, and tours designed to engage visitors.

Tom Curry, a tour guide at the Boeing Future of Flight, highlighted the impressive scale of the factory.

“When we take them up on the elevator to the viewing dock, the elevator doors will open, and people will just say, ‘Wow.’ They’re just amazed at the sheer size of the place,” Curry said.

The gallery offers hands-on interactive exhibits. Visitors can, for example, help design a Chinook helicopter.

Imaan Saikh, a Boeing tour guide, explained that the facility looks both backward and forward.

“Here we’re focusing on the past but also on the present and future,” Saikh said. “We’re also showing them what Boeing is capable of doing in the future and what Boeing is currently doing.”

The Sky Deck at the facility provides an overlook of Paine Field flight operations and the Everett Factory.

Saikh further described the diverse experiences available to visitors. “They don’t only get one experience; we have so many amazing opportunities here,” Saikh said. “They get to do the factory tour, they get to go to the aviation gallery, they get to go to various exhibits in our facility.”

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