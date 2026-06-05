Around the Sound: Annual PhinneyWood Pride Rainbow Hop

The 13th Annual Pride Rainbow Hop is set to take place this Saturday in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge and Greenwood neighborhoods.

The family-friendly event, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., celebrates Pride with a variety of activities for all ages.

The event has expanded over time, growing from a small gathering to a major community celebration.

“It started out really small, there were probably like 50 kids and 13 businesses or something that we first started, and then now we steadily see about 50 to 60 businesses participating and over a thousand kids and families showing up every time,” Chris Maykut, a small business advocate at Phinney Neighborhood Association, said.

Activities begin with a free antibullying play at the Taproot Theatre, followed by a senior parade at the Greenwood Senior Center.

Families can travel the Rainbow Hop route along Greenwood Avenue between 87th and 67th streets to participate in various offerings.

Businesses along the route will host a Pride-related activity. Maykut explained that these activities range from rainbow bead making to things like coloring. Participants can also pick up a map at the Phinney Center to navigate the event.

Those who participate and collect six stamps from different businesses will receive a free zoo ticket. Maykut noted that anyone who participates and gets six stamps can get a free zoo ticket.

“It’s great to show the people in our community and the people outside of our community that we’re a tolerant and welcoming environment for whoever you are and whoever you come as,” Maykut said.

He described the event as “just pure joy,” where “everybody’s happy. The sun’s always shining on Rainbow Hop.”

For more information on the event, visit Phinney Center’s website here.

©2026 Cox Media Group