Around the Sound: 14th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

The 14th annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival is being held this weekend in Seattle, showcasing Asian American films and stories.

The three-day event features screenings at the Wing Luke Museum for opening night, with the remainder of the festival taking place at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute.

“The Seattle Asian American film festival is the only film Festival here in Seattle that celebrates pan Asian American films, voices, stories, and histories,” SAAFF Programming Director Adrian Alarilla said.

The festival serves as a closing celebration for AAPI month, featuring dozens of Asian American stories from across the country and beyond.

Alarilla reflected on the growth of Asian American representation in media.

“When I started with SAAFF, there hadn’t been as much Asian American representation in the media landscape back then,” Alarilla said. “And just in the span of 10 years, it’s crazy how much more represented we are getting.”

Alarilla emphasized the importance of such events for the community.

“I think it just showcases how important these film festivals are in our community and in our country, in general,” Alarilla said.

Tickets for the festival are available on the festival’s website, seattleaaff.org.

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