Armed man enters Tacoma mosque, triggering two-hour standoff before being arrested

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an armed standoff at a Tacoma mosque.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, he walked into the Islamic Center of Tacoma with a gun Wednesday afternoon. Officers were forced to clear the building and hold the area for approximately two hours before the man tried to flee on foot.

The suspect was finally arrested around 5:30 p.m. before SWAT arrived. No injuries were reported.

According to The Tacoma News Tribune, police don’t think it was sparked by any dispute, instead suspecting drugs or mental health issues may have played a role.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges including first-degree assault, intimidation with a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and obstructing a law enforcement officer. The suspect could face additional charges if any property damage is uncovered.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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