Arlington cat sanctuary hosting event to adopt out bonded pairs and clear the shelter

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Purrfect Pals Sanctuary is currently at or near capacity with homeless cats and kittens as kitten season reaches its peak.

To encourage adoptions, the sanctuary has launched its “Summer Lovin’” adoption special, allowing adult bonded pairs to be adopted for the price of a single adoption fee.

The sanctuary is overflowing with cats and kittens, with every room full. New cats are arriving regularly and foster families are flooded.

Purrfect Pals believes that every cat is adoptable, including those with special needs, though some may require more time to find a match.

Every adoption creates room for another homeless cat that desperately needs help.

The “Summer Lovin’” adoption special specifically targets adult bonded pairs, which are one of the most challenging groups to place despite often making incredible family companions.

The sanctuary also cares for cats with special needs as part of its rehabilitation programs.

This Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Purrfect Pals will host a foster family get-together at the sanctuary in Arlington.

This event offers an opportunity to meet many of the organization’s fosters, volunteers and board members.

The “Summer Lovin’” special aims to inspire people to discover the benefits of adopting a bonded pair.

Continued adoptions are crucial to opening up space for additional homeless cats.

You can learn more about the shelter and the special event here.

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