Apple-hauling semi-truck catches fire on westbound I-90 near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Westbound I-90 near Cle Elum has reopened after a semi-truck hauling a load of apples caught fire and shut down all lanes of the highway on Thursday.

The closure was first reported at 6:24 a.m., with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) noting the highway would remain closed for several more hours, WSDOT announced.

In total, the closure lasted roughly six hours before the roadway was reopened.

It remains unknown how the semi-truck caught fire. The truck appeared to have been hauling a load of apples, which can be seen strewn across the highway near the rubble.

Westbound I-90 near Cle Elum will remain closed for several more hours. A semi truck caught fire early this morning. Crews are mopping up & assessing bridge damage. Detour US 97. pic.twitter.com/JZkUrxVniA — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) June 4, 2026

Crews were previously mopping up debris and assessing the bridge for any damage. A hydraulic excavator was also sent to aid in the clean-up effort.

WSDOT advised travelers to take a detour along US 97 to avoid any delays.

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