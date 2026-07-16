12 units destroyed during apartment fire in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews responded to a three-story apartment building fire in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood Thursday morning.

12 units were destroyed and the American Red Cross is helping those who need a place to stay.

SFD says this was a difficult fire to tackle because the apartments are tucked away in an area that was tough for crews to get to at first.

The fire was first reported at around 6:20 am. By 7 a.m., SFD had water on the fire and reported that it was burning in the attic void space of the third floor.

Firefighters had to pull apart the ceiling in multiple third-floor apartment units to gain access to the fire, and the entire building was evacuated as a safety precaution.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by around 8 a.m. and are now investigating the cause of the fire. Nobody was injured, SFD confirmed.

Apartment fire in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood upgraded to 2-alarm response

©2026 Cox Media Group