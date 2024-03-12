Anti-war demonstrators to protest Boeing, defense supplier summit in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Hundreds are expected at a protest against Boeing and the Aerospace & Defense Supplier Summit that’s happening at the Washington State Convention Center through Thursday.

According to the group Resist US-Led War Seattle, hundreds of human rights, anti-war and climate demonstrators will gather at Freeway Park next to the convention center at noon on Tuesday.

“DSS (the summit) will enable Boeing to produce its weapons and machinery of war for the US to immediately deploy, to further escalate its destruction and violence enacted on people, homes, land, and the environment,” the organization said in a news release.

According to the group, more than 50 community organizations will participate in the protest.

©2024 Cox Media Group