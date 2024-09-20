Another threat at a local school, what are the consequences?

TACOMA, Wash. — Some parents are frustrated over a lack of communication from a Pierce County school that received a threat earlier this week.

“We’ve already had so many mass shootings, it’s terrifying,” said Elizabeth Marin, whose son attends Wainwright Intermediate School in Fircrest.

Marin says she was shocked to get an email Tuesday night about the school threat earlier that day.

The email explained, “School personnel responded quickly, administering appropriate discipline.”

“They didn’t explain what kind of threat, they didn’t say if it was on school property, if it was in the school. They didn’t say if it was an adult, if it was a child. There was no real explanation of what had actually occurred,” said Marin.

Some parents told KIRO 7 they had no idea about the threat – until we asked them about it.

“I’m kind of concerned because these are things that I would love to know right when they happen,” said another parent.

Parents also questioned why there was no lockdown.

KIRO 7 reached out to Tacoma Public Schools which said a student made a verbal threat, adding “Lockdowns are reserved for immediate and eminent threats. This was not an immediate or imminent threat. The initial situation was managed quickly and effectively by building staff and reported to the police.”

Marin says with all the recent school threats and shootings, this was a situation needing more transparency and that it’s an example of why students should have access to their phones at school.

“We need to give the kids access to their cell phones. Because of fear of stuff like this, I want to be able to come get my son if I need to,” said Marin.

