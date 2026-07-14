Anonymous donor pays funeral expenses for 6-year-old Bellingham boy killed by driftwood

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham family mourning the loss of their 6-year-old son who was struck by driftwood says an anonymous donor has stepped up to cover funeral expenses.

“[Killian] always had a hug for everyone and a laugh for everyone,” said his mother, Sonja McCartney. “He was so smart, and he just wanted to learn everything.”

According to this GoFundMe set up by a family friend, Killian Gonzales was “playing around a driftwood fort that someone had made and was crushed by one of the logs” at Little Squalicum Beach last Wednesday.

He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and underwent surgery but died on Sunday.

Killian was a student at Alderwood Elementary and had just finished kindergarten.

Killian’s sister was with him at the time of the accident, and his mother, Sonja McCartney, says his sister will receive counseling support services.

McCartney says funds from the GoFundMe, originally created to help during Killian’s recovery, will now go to helping his family as they process his death.

McCartney and Killian’s father, Marcos Gonzales, say they still don’t know who the anonymous donor is that has offered to cover Killian’s funeral arrangements, but they extend their gratitude.

“Thank you because it means a lot, and the fact that it’s anonymous makes it even heavier. We appreciate it,” said Gonzales.

Killian’s school provided this statement:

Sad news in Alderwood community

A Message from Principal Amy Berreth

Dear Alderwood families and staff,

Many of you have heard about the tragic news we received over the weekend regarding one of our Alderwood students.

With his family’s consent, we are sad to share that Killian Gonzales died this weekend from injuries sustained in an accident at Little Squalicum Beach. He is survived by his parents and an older sibling. Killian completed kindergarten last year and was in Mr. Carlton’s class.

Our hearts and deepest sympathy are with the Gonzales McCartney family.

We know that loss and grief are difficult topics for many reasons. If you choose to talk about this loss with your family, we encourage you to use the resources available at our district website to help shape your conversations. There are many age-appropriate grief resources including tips for supporting grieving children and helping children cope with loss, death and grief.

We are working with our district Mobile Response Team to provide support for any families or staff that may need it. This team provides guidance during difficult times for schools. For our school staff, the employee assistance program can provide immediate help as well. Please reach out to me, Ms. MK, or Mr. Mikah if you or your child needs support. Although we are all in and out of the office this summer, we will respond as soon as we are able.

If you would like to help Killian’s family, please reach out to Mr. Mikah, or refer to the information about how to support Killian’s family circulating in our local media.

Again, I am so sorry to learn of the loss of our precious student Killian.

Please feel free to call or email me with any questions.

Amy Berreth

Principal, Alderwood

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