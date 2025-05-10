‘An outlet for chaos’: Bremerton hosts first-ever Krampus America Convention

BREMERTON, Wash. — This story initially appeared on MyNorthwest.com

Krampus, the tattered and horned Alpine enforcer of morality, is storming into the spotlight as the Pacific Northwest hosts the first-ever Krampus America Convention this weekend, as stated on Krampus Bremerton’s website.

An unprecedented number of local folklore enthusiasts, artists, performers, and cultural preservationists will gather on May 9 and 10 in Bremerton to celebrate the cryptid legend.

At the center of the movement stands Tania Yager, a theater artist, puppeteer, and organizer who has spent over a decade immersed in Krampus-themed events across the West Coast.

As a founding board member of Krampus America, the organization behind the convention, Yager said the character is not a Satanic symbol, but an important cultural counterbalance to the Americanized Santa Claus.

“Somewhere between shadow and spectacle is where I feel most at home,” she said on Krampus America’s website. “Krampus offers an outlet for chaos, a way to confront fear, and even a path toward deeper community connection.”

Krampus America Convention will offer array of activities

The Krampus America Convention welcomed costumed participants, mask makers, and fans from across the country. It was part folklore conference, part creative festival, and all heart, offering everything from historical panels to processions, puppetry, and live performances.

Though rooted in centuries-old German and Austrian customs, Krampus is undergoing a dramatic transformation in the United States, an opportunity for community building and artistic expression.

“Americans are babies,” Yager joked, referring to the country’s relative youth and its complicated relationship with dark folklore. “We have Darth Vader and Voldemort, but anything with horns still freaks people out.”

Yet for those involved, Krampus represents something older, deeper, and refreshingly real.

©2025 Cox Media Group