‘An electric environment:’ Seattle businesses see record-breaking sales during Mariners post-season

SEATTLE — Businesses around T-Mobile Park are experiencing record-breaking sales as tens of thousands of fans flock to SODO during the Seattle Mariners’ postseason.

Local establishments are seeing a surge in demand, with sales at the Beer Hall doubling on game days.

The influx of fans is prompting businesses to prepare extensively, from stocking up on kegs to organizing parking for employees.

“It’s an electric environment. You get to be kind of game day vibes, but not actually be in the stadium,” said Juice Andrews, owner of The Hall Group. “I don’t know where people are working or where their office is, but I think that there are some empty offices and I think we’ve got some full restaurants, which is pretty wonderful to see,” said Michael Hursh, the director of operations at 13 Coins.

Juice Andrews reports that sales at The Hall Group increase by 200% on game days. Average beer sales for a day are around 300 per location. At the Occidental location, more than 2,500 cold ones were poured when both the Mariners and the Seahawks played earlier in the postseason run.

Hursh said that 13 Coins best Sunday on record.

“We’re just constantly saying on top of it. We’re meeting like every single morning and planning and logistics.” Andrews said.

After the 15-inning marathon to advance from the ALDS, a special guest visited 13 Coins. A manager first thought someone was defacing the mural the restaurant has of Seattle history. It turns out, Ken Griffey Jr. saw his picture from one of the playoff runs he was a part of and decided to customize the tribute.

“He just took it upon himself to not only get a little bit of food but sign the wall where his picture is up,” Hursh said.

For Juice Andrews, the season isn’t just about his business; it is personal. As the Mariners started the season in May, he watched his mother’s final game with her before she passed. He went to Game 3 of the ALCS with his wife, who was wearing his mother’s Mariners jacket.

“I wish she were here with me, but it’s really special just to see this happening and knowing that she’s looking from above and helping us through this next push, hopefully, all the way to the World Series,” Andrews said.

