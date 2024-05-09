An alert Lacey burglary victim leads police to the suspects

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police arrested two commercial burglary suspects thanks to one of the victims.

The two suspects are believed to be involved in several commercial burglaries in the area.

One of the victims called police the day after the burglary saying he had just seen the same truck that was captured in surveillance video.

Police confirmed it was the same truck used in the burglary and were able to locate the vehicle. The driver was arrested at a gas station. The vehicle was seized.

The investigation then led police to a second suspect who was arrested at a tire shop. That vehicle was also taken by police.

Both suspects were booked for burglary.

Lacey police are now waiting for a warrant to search both vehicles for evidence.

©2024 Cox Media Group