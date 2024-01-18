American allegedly bites crew member on Seattle flight

An American is in custody after allegedly biting a crew member on an All Nippon Airways flight heading to Seattle Tuesday.

The man, who has not been identified, was detained after the plane landed in Tokyo.

Officials say the female flight attendant suffered minor injuries.

Over the past month, several incidents of aggressive or bad behavior on flights were reported.

That includes an American Airlines flight that had to be diverted to an airport in Texas after a passenger allegedly struck a flight attendant and at least one police officer.

