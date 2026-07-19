AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old in Kennewick; father still on the run

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has located a child at the center of an AMBER Alert issued out of Kennewick on Saturday evening.

According to the alert, a 4-year-old was forcefully taken from her home off S Conway Place in Kennewick shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Kennewick police said 41-year-old Matthew Susmilch assaulted someone at an apartment and took his child. He was armed, prompting the AMBER Alert.

Police said he made threats to hurt his daughter.

According to Kennewick PD, SWAT responded to the initial scene. They were in contact with Susmilch, but he would not cooperate, KPD said.

Ultimately, SWAT discovered that Susmilch and his child left before officers arrived.

The alert was issued at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and was canceled around early Sunday morning.

Kennewick PD said the child was found in Pasco, unharmed.

Susmilch is still wanted for first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, and threats to kill.

His current whereabouts is unknown.

WSP said Susmilch has recognizable neck and sleeve tattoos. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

If you see him, call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.

©2026 Cox Media Group