Amazon workers in more than 20 countries could protest on Black Friday

SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon workers in more than 20 countries— including the United States— could be protesting between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

According to a news release from UNI Global Union and Progressive International, the planned “Make Amazon Pay” demonstrations are intended to “hold Amazon accountable for labor abuses, environmental degradation, and threats to democracy.”

In a statement to CBS News, Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards said:

“These groups represent a variety of interests, and while we’re always listening and looking at ways to improve, we remain proud of the competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and engaging, safe work experience we provide our teams.”

It’s unclear how many, if any, Amazon workers in Washington will participate.

“Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment, and democracy,” said Christy Hoffman, General Secretary of UNI Global Union in the news release. “We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all. ‘Make Amazon Pay Day’ is becoming a global act of resistance against Amazon’s abuse of power.”

UNI Global Union said that this is the fifth year of “Make Amazon Pay” activities. In previous years, the group said thousands of workers went on strike at company facilities in Germany, France, Spain, the U.K., and Italy.

