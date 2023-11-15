Amazon removes 7 eye-drop products after FDA sends warning letter

Amazon has removed seven eye-drop products from its site after the FDA sent a warning letter saying the products were not approved, according to the Washington Post.

The letter, dated Nov. 13, says the FDA was concerned about Amazon’s distribution of the products, as they pose a potential threat to public health because they are administered through the eyes.

The products that the FDA listed are:

Similasan Pink Eye Relief

The Goodbye Company Pink Eye

Can-C Eye Drops

Optique 1 Eye Drops

OcluMed Eye Drops

TRP Natural Eye Floaters Relief

Manzanilla Sophia Chamomile Herbal Eye Drops

In October, the FDA announced a recall of 26 different types of eye drops, all of which could be found in stores, such as CVS, Rite Aid, and Target.

©2023 Cox Media Group