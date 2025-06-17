Amazon launches 27 more satellites in its pursuit of creating internet service

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) launched Amazon’s second group of satellites for its Kuiper internet satellite constellation Monday.

The 27 satellites were launched via a ULA Atlas V rocket just before 10:30 a.m. Monday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This expedition is all in the name of Project Kuiper—Amazon’s initiative to provide fast, reliable broadband to customers around the world.

The term “satellite constellation” refers to a group of similar satellites working together with tightly coordinated movements to achieve a common purpose.

This was the second set of satellites launched into space, following the first set that launched in April. Amazon’s overarching goal is to have more than 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit, requiring 83 separate launches.

Project Kuiper

“Billions of people around the world don’t have reliable access to broadband,” Amazon wrote in a prepared statement. “Poor connectivity means limited access to modern communications, education, health services, and other important resources, which can create an economic disadvantage for unserved and underserved communities.”

Amazon cited that the idea came from simply traveling an hour away from Seattle, where Amazon’s headquarters are based, and losing connection in more rural areas. Project Kuiper is specifically headquartered in Redmond.

“Our standard customer terminal delivers downlink speeds up to 400 megabits per second (Mbps),” Amazon stated regarding its internet service’s speed. “Our largest model, which is intended for enterprise, government, and telecommunications applications, delivers up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps), and our ultra-compact model delivers up to 100 Mbps.”

Project Kuiper has been in development since 2018.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group