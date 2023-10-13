Amanda Knox says she’s on trial in Italy again to finally clear her name

“I’m on trial in Italy again... and this is a good thing,” Amanda Knox said in a post on X/Twitter Friday morning.

After spending almost four years in an Italian prison, convicted of the sexual assault and murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007, Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito would later be exonerated by Italy’s highest court.

“It was a clear vindication,” she said.

While the final ruling exonerated them of murder, the ruling also upheld her conviction for slander.

Knox says, according to Italian law, three of the four years she spent in the Italian prison for slander were rightfully served. However, Knox maintains she was wrongly convicted of slander.

“It is less known that, in 2019, the European Court of Human Rights vindicated me, ruling that my rights to a lawyer and an interpreter were violated during my interrogation,” Knox said.

Now, through recent reform in Italy, the Court of Cassation has accepted what was found by the European Court of Human Rights, meaning Knox will have the opportunity to seek a full acquittal of her slander conviction.

“I will fight with my lawyers to prove my innocence once and for all,” Knox said.

Knox says during her interrogation she was the victim of a violation of her human rights, which left her helpless against the coercion pressure of the Italian police.

I was bullied into signing statements they wrote based on their speculations. False confessions and false admissions, like mine, are not authored by the people under the coercive police pressure. They are authored by the police themselves. https://t.co/nePriUDjIO — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) October 13, 2023

The results of that interrogation would lead to her wrongful imprisonment for the murder of Meredith Kercher.

“One day in prison as an innocent person is one day too many. I am eternally grateful to my attorneys, Carlo Dalla Vedova and Luca Luparia, and to Martina Cagossi, Mitja Gialuz, and the Italy Innocence Project, for their tireless support and pursuit of justice,” Knox said.

