Power restored to most West Seattle customers

SEATTLE — Almost 5,000 Seattle City Light (SCL) customers were reported to be without power in West Seattle on Thursday morning.

According to the outage map on the SCL website, the power went out to 4,484 customers at around 5 a.m.

Later that morning, the power company confirmed that the cause of the outage appeared to be a tree making contact with overhead electrical equipment.

At 6:30 a.m., SCL reported that crews had restored power to approximately 2,600 customers, but just over an hour later, told customers in the area, “As a result of this morning’s outage, additional overhead equipment has failed. Crews had to expand the outage area so they can safely restore power as soon as possible for approx. 4,500 customers.”

As of 8 p.m., 87 customers were without power.

For more information, visit seattle.gov/city-light/outages.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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